Siemens Healthineers starts construction at Shenzhen site

Building in the southern city will be its new research, development and manufacturing base for high-end medical devices with an investment of over 1 billion yuan (US$136 million).
Ti Gong

Siemens Healthineers' new site in Shenzhen will be triple the size of the one set up in the city in 2002.

Siemens Healthineers has begun construction of its new research, development and manufacturing base for high-end medical devices with a total investment of over 1 billion yuan (US$136 million).

The new site in the southern city of Shenzhen is designed for angiography devices and key components of magnetic resonance (MR) systems, and is expected to be operational by the end of 2027.

"China has always been a vital source of growth and innovation at Siemens Healthineers and the new R&D site will further expand our presence here and we will continue to apply our global resources and local advantages to develop an innovative health-care ecosystem in China," said Elisabeth Staudinger, a member of the company's managing board.

Covering a land area of 63,000 square meters and occupying a floor area of 98,000 square meters, the new site is positioned to build on the city's rich innovation resources and infrastructure to scale up the company's industry-academia collaboration across the Greater Bay Area.

On completion, it will be triple the size of the site set up at a separate location in the city in 2002.

The company said it is enhancing local R&D and manufacturing of high-end medical devices and key components, and aims to strengthen long-term competitiveness in China.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
