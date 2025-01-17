Biz / Company

Reckitt Benckiser Group starts work on global R&D center

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:39 UTC+8, 2025-01-17       0
CEO Kris Licht says site in Minhang's Caohejing Hi-Tech Park could become a blueprint for global innovation and affirms the company's long-term commitment to the Chinese market.
Reckitt Benckiser Group has begun construction of a global R&D science and innovation center in Caohejing Hi-Tech Park in Minhang District.

With an investment of more than 300 million yuan (US$41 million), it will be the consumer goods company's biggest R&D site investment in Asia and is expected to be operational next year.

The site will support the development of Reckitt brands in China, including Durex, Dettol, Move Free and Finish, and offer more locally developed products.

CEO Kris Licht said the Shanghai site could become a blueprint for global innovation and it affirms the company's long-term commitment to providing Chinese households with health and hygiene products designed for the Chinese market.

Ti Gong

Around 95 percent of Reckitt's product portfolio here are designed locally to meet the health and hygiene needs of Chinese consumers such as tailor-made home cleaning items and nutritional supplements.

"This investment will allow us to expand our understanding of Chinese consumers' evolving needs and deepen our scientific research capabilities, so we can bring more breakthrough products to market more quickly," said Reckitt's chief R&D officer Angela Naef.

The company said it also looks forward to collaborating with local universities and research institutions and developing local talent to help support the health of Chinese families.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Minhang
