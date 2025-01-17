Reckitt Benckiser Group starts work on global R&D center

Reckitt Benckiser Group has begun construction of a global R&D science and innovation center in Caohejing Hi-Tech Park in Minhang District.

With an investment of more than 300 million yuan (US$41 million), it will be the consumer goods company's biggest R&D site investment in Asia and is expected to be operational next year.

The site will support the development of Reckitt brands in China, including Durex, Dettol, Move Free and Finish, and offer more locally developed products.

CEO Kris Licht said the Shanghai site could become a blueprint for global innovation and it affirms the company's long-term commitment to providing Chinese households with health and hygiene products designed for the Chinese market.