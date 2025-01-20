Hilton seizes growth in China's inbound tourism boom
As China's visa-free travel policies spark a surge in inbound tourism, Hilton is strategically expanding its presence in one of the world's most dynamic travel markets.
With more than 20.11 million visa-free trips taken by foreign travelers to China in 2024 – more than double the number in 2023 – the hotel giant is seizing the opportunity to capture a larger share of the growing influx of visitors.
"The recovery of China's hotel market is clear," said Wendy Huang, Hilton's senior vice president and commercial director for China and Mongolia. "The rise in inbound tourism has significantly boosted our occupancy rates, with Southeast Asia remaining our core customer base. Our share of inbound visitors has already rebounded to 2019 levels."
The uptick in tourism is particularly strong in first-tier cities such as Shenzhen City, where the influx of visitors from Hong Kong has been a key growth driver. Meanwhile, emerging destinations like Chongqing and Chengdu are also attracting a growing number of international travelers, expanding Hilton's reach across the country.
To meet this rising demand, Hilton has rapidly increased its presence in China, growing its hotel count from 200 properties in 2019 to nearly 800 soon, spanning almost 250 destinations. The group remains on track to continue its aggressive expansion, opening more than 100 hotels annually.
This expansion is not just about increasing the hotel count, but also about offering tailored experiences that align with the evolving demands of today's travelers, Huang explained.
Attracting younger members
A central component of Hilton's strategy is catering to a younger, experience-driven customer base. In 2024, Hilton Honors, the company's loyalty program, surpassed 200 million members globally, with China emerging as the program's second-largest market. Nearly two-thirds of Hilton's global revenue now comes from this program, underscoring its growing significance to the company's bottom line.
"Young elite members represent a significant opportunity for Hilton," said Fenny Chen, vice president of Customer Loyalty and Partnerships for Hilton China and Mongolia. "These members are poised to become our high-frequency, loyal customers, and we're focused on nurturing long-term relationships with them."
To attract this demographic, Hilton launched several exclusive initiatives in 2024. These include a strategic partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), providing Hilton Honors members access to luxury boutique hotel experiences worldwide.
The company has also forged high-profile collaborations with brands like Starbucks China, the BOCOM New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, and the McLaren Formula 1 team, offering bespoke experiences during high-profile events such as the F1 Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
Huang noted that younger travelers are increasingly seeking personalized, niche experiences, such as "special forces-style tourism" and "staycations". To meet these trends, Hilton has expanded its offerings through initiatives such as the SLH partnership, to ensure a more customized and immersive experience for these high-demand travelers.
Hilton's 2025 Trends Report highlights the increasing influence of Gen Z and Gen A in family travel planning. These younger generations are becoming key decision-makers in travel, with an increased focus on entertainment, sports, and cultural heritage.
The report reveals that 92 percent of Chinese Gen A and Z travelers take pride in China's cultural influence, and 84 percent are eager to explore their cultural roots through travel. Nearly 40 percent plan to center their trips around art, cultural events, and traditional festivals.
Sports also remain a major motivator for this demographic. Sports are also a significant motivator for this demographic, with 39 percent of young Chinese travelers planning trips around major events such as the World Table Tennis Championships and the IAAF World Indoor Championships in 2025, according to the report.