Hilton seizes growth in China's inbound tourism boom

As China's visa-free travel policies spark a surge in inbound tourism, Hilton is strategically expanding its presence in one of the world's most dynamic travel markets.

With more than 20.11 million visa-free trips taken by foreign travelers to China in 2024 – more than double the number in 2023 – the hotel giant is seizing the opportunity to capture a larger share of the growing influx of visitors.

"The recovery of China's hotel market is clear," said Wendy Huang, Hilton's senior vice president and commercial director for China and Mongolia. "The rise in inbound tourism has significantly boosted our occupancy rates, with Southeast Asia remaining our core customer base. Our share of inbound visitors has already rebounded to 2019 levels."

The uptick in tourism is particularly strong in first-tier cities such as Shenzhen City, where the influx of visitors from Hong Kong has been a key growth driver. Meanwhile, emerging destinations like Chongqing and Chengdu are also attracting a growing number of international travelers, expanding Hilton's reach across the country.

To meet this rising demand, Hilton has rapidly increased its presence in China, growing its hotel count from 200 properties in 2019 to nearly 800 soon, spanning almost 250 destinations. The group remains on track to continue its aggressive expansion, opening more than 100 hotels annually.

This expansion is not just about increasing the hotel count, but also about offering tailored experiences that align with the evolving demands of today's travelers, Huang explained.