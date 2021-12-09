China steps up IP policing as protection safeguards kick in

China has cracked down on abnormal patent applications and malicious trademark snatching to promote high-quality development of intellectual property rights protection.

The reform of the institutional mechanism for IPR protection was deepened effectively this year, according to China's National Intellectual Property Administration.

It has pushed forward reform of the division of authority of central and local governments over IPR affairs and formed a preliminary plan, and IPR protection systems have been optimized for emerging industries such as big data, artificial intelligence and gene technology, said Hu Wenhui, an administration spokesperson.

Focusing on high-quality development of the IPR system, the administration has taken stern measures against misdeeds in IPR application, Hu noted.

In a special campaign launched in 2021, a total of 815,000 abnormal patent applications in four batches were reported to local authorities. Of those, 93.1 percent in the first three batches had then been withdrawn.

Also, a cumulative 376,000 applications for malicious trademark snatching had been quashed so far this year.

In terms of overseas IPR affairs, the administration has accelerated the establishment of a national guidance center to help deal with disputes.

So far the 22 regional branches of the guidance center have handled more than 480 case matters involving guidance and consultation about IPR.

Also of note, China has become more internationally competitive over intellectual property, transforming from a big IP importer to a creator, and the focus of its IPR protection work has shifted from the number of cases to the improvement of quality.

Transformation in these two areas is evidenced by three sets of data, said Lei Xiaoyun, director general of the administration's Intellectual Property Utilization Promotion Department.

In the first three quarters, trade in China's IP royalties was close to 280 billion yuan (US$44 billion), of which the export volume surged over 27 percent year on year. This fully reflected the value of China's IP and the improvement of international competitiveness, Lei said.

Also, in the 2021 Global Innovation Index released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, China climbed to a record high of 12th this year, up two notches from 14th in 2020. It was thus ranked the first among the world's mid-income economies and one of the fastest progressing countries.

"China has risen 23 places in the rankings since 2012. The continuous growth reflects its decades-long commitment to investing in science, technology and education, as well as its progress in building a modern and effective IP system," Lei noted.

As for the value of new intellectual property and trademarks, the figure in the first 10 months of this year hit 240.77 billion yuan, soaring 50.6 percent from a year earlier and already exceeding the total amount of 2020, she said.