China's manufacturing PMI rises to 50.1 in November

The purchasing managers' index for China's manufacturing sector came in at 50.1 in November, up from 49.2 in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Tuesday.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below reflects contraction.

The rise came after the country's measures to ensure adequate energy supply and stabilize market prices started to work, said NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe.

In November, the sub-index measuring purchase prices of major raw materials dropped 19.2 percentage points from October to 52.9. The ex-factory price index fell to 48.9, down 12.2 percentage points from last month.

The sub-index for production expanded 3.6 percentage points to 52, while that for new orders increased 0.6 percentage points to 49.4.

The figures showed that both production and market demand in the manufacturing sector were on an upturn last month, said Zhao.

Tuesday's data also showed that the PMI for China's non-manufacturing sector came in at 52.3 in November, down from 52.4 in October.