Supply of China's daily necessities generally sufficient: commerce ministry

Market supply of China's daily necessities is generally sufficient, with slight price fluctuations, an official with the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Wholesale prices of grain, pork, eggs and vegetables went up by 0.4 percent, 1.4 percent, 4 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively, in the week from August 22 to August 28, compared with the first week of August, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a press conference.

Beef and fruits posted lower prices while prices of edible oil and mutton remained unchanged during the same period.

With the Mid-Autumn Festival approaching, the ministry will closely monitor the supply and prices of staple goods to guarantee market supply, Shu said.

"Frozen pork, beef and mutton will be released from central reserves in batches to increase meat supply during the upcoming holiday," the spokesperson added.