Tibet's GDP grows by 3% in 2022, estimated at US$32.2 billion

The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is estimated at US$32.2 billion for 2022, up about 3% from the previous year.

The gross domestic product (GDP) of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region is estimated at 216.5 billion yuan (US$32.2 billion) for 2022, up about 3% from the previous year, said Yan Jinhai, chairman of the regional government.

The region's total foreign trade volume is expected to have risen by 12% year on year in 2022, Yan said in his government work report delivered Friday at the first session of the 12th People's Congress of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

It is estimated that the per capita disposable incomes of urban and rural residents in the region in 2022 increased by around 8% and 10%, respectively.

Tibet has set a GDP growth target of about 8% for 2023, Yan said, adding that the region also expects its GDP to grow at an average annual rate of over 8% in the next five years.

The per capita disposable incomes of the region's urban and rural residents in 2023 are expected to grow by over 8% and 10%, respectively.

Tibet has also set goals for other major economic indicators in 2023, including a 10% increase in total retail sales of consumer goods, a surveyed urban unemployment rate of about 5%, and a consumer price index within 3%.

Tibet aims to increase the added value of its digital economy by at least 10% in 2023, its number of tourist visits by at least 30%, its tourism revenue by 25%, and the output value of its cultural industry by over 15%, according to the report.