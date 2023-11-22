﻿
Biz / Economy

China's supply chain expo draws global exhibitors

Xinhua
  15:08 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which launches on Nov. 28, will attract more than 1,000 participants.
Xinhua
  15:08 UTC+8, 2023-11-22       0
China's supply chain expo draws global exhibitors
Xinhua

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 7, 2023 shows a view of goods and vehicles to be exported at the road port of Horgos in Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The first China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), which launches on Nov. 28, will attract more than 1,000 participants, including representatives from government departments, business communities, international organizations, experts and scholars, according to a press conference on Tuesday.

Zhang Shaogang, vice chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, said that 515 Chinese and foreign enterprises and institutions will be participating in the expo in Beijing, and many have already reserved exhibition areas for the second expo.

This year's event will feature more than 20 different activities, covering policy interpretation, exchanges and discussions, docking negotiations, new product releases, among other topics.

With an exhibition area of over 100,000 square meters, the expo will have areas dedicated to supply chains for the smart vehicle, green agriculture, clean energy, healthy living and digital technology.

The CISCE, the world's first national-level supply chain expo, is set to be held in Beijing from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, with the theme of "Connecting the World for a Shared Future."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     