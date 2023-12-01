China's service trade up 8.7% in first 10 months

China's service trade value grew 8.7% year on year in the first 10 months of this year.

China's service trade value grew 8.7 percent year on year in the first 10 months of this year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed Friday.

The service trade value exceeded 5.34 trillion yuan (US$751.65 billion) during the January-October period.

Of the total, service imports climbed 23.5 percent year on year to over 3.16 trillion yuan, while service exports fell 7.4 percent from a year ago to 2.18 trillion yuan.