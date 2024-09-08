﻿
Mark Tucker: Shanghai will be the key hub and point of conversion for the technological innovation that will support the exciting national transformation

﻿ Wang Yanlin
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Wang Yanlin Zhong Youyang
  09:05 UTC+8, 2024-09-09       0
To imagine what Shanghai will be like in 10 years' time is not only an interesting exercise, but also a formidable challenge.
Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Wang Yanlin.

Mark Tucker, Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings plc, forecasts Shanghai's future by 2035.

He said: "To imagine what Shanghai will be in 10 years' time is not only an interesting exercise, but also a formidable challenge, not least because its pace of innovation and transformation is exponential. That momentum is then compounded by the national focus on new productive forces and the high-quality development of the digital economy. Context helps here. By looking back at what has happened and what has been achieved over the past 10 years, we can get a good sense of the tremendous advances that are likely to materialize over the next decade.

"In 10 years' time, Shanghai will be: Firstly, the key hub and point of conversion for the technological innovation that will support the exciting national transformation. Secondly, the centre of the green and low-carbon economy, for instance, where China can leverage competitive advantages in renewable energy technology and know-how. Thirdly, playing a significant part in the scientific and technological innovation that will be required to sustain and further cement the country's leadership position.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
