Home appliance giants tap into 'new energy' arena

Zhu Shenshen
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-06-14       0
Home appliance firms are entering the energy industry to boost their income, which fits well with national strategies for carbon neutrality.
  17:05 UTC+8, 2024-06-14       0

Chinese home appliance giants, including Midea and TCL, are tapping into new energy sectors to diversify their business and contribute to a sustainable future, Shanghai Daily learned during an ongoing photovoltaic show in the city.

The three-day SNEC PV POWER EXPO, which opened on Thursday in Shanghai, attracted over 3,500 exhibitors, showing every section of the PV industry chain, covering manufacturing, materials, cells, application products & modules, projects, and systems and energy storage.

In the Midea booth, the company introduced a new green energy system integrating power supply, heating, energy storage, and charging piles for villa owners. The new system is designed to boost green energy usage and optimize household energy utilization.

A concept photo of Midea's new green energy system, integrating power supply, heating, energy storage, and charging piles for villa owners.

In a separate booth, Shenzhen Clou Electronics Co, a subsidiary of home appliance giant Midea, released new Aqua energy saving products. They feature high-level security, high energy density, and intelligent management. They're also specially designed to withstand harsh environments such as deserts, salt fog regions, and high altitudes.

During the PV show, Clou has signed with 28 industry partners on establishing a low carbon ecosystem.

In addition to Midea, TCL and Haier as well as their new energy subsidiaries are also showcasing their smart home and new energy solutions at the Shanghai PV show.

Home appliance firms are entering the energy industry to boost income, which fits well with national strategies for carbon neutrality. The PV industry is also a fast-growing sector for export, analysts said.

During the PV show, Clou has signed with 28 industry partners on establishing a low carbon ecosystem.

If you go:

Event: The (2024) International Photovoltaic Power Generation and Smart Energy Conference & Exhibition (SNEC PV POWER EXPO)

Date: 9am-5pm, June 13-14; 9am-2pm, June 15

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 国家会展中心(上海)

Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District, 上海市崧泽大道333号

Haier and its new energy firm Nahui present at the PV show.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
NECC
TCL
Midea
Haier
