Insights into media productivity with AI
The rise of generative AI has changed the development trajectory of many industries. How can the media seize the new opportunities of digitalization, integrate and develop with AI, and cultivate new quality productive forces?
Attendees shared insights into the integration and development of AI and media at the forum "All in AI: Building New Quality Media Productivity" on Saturday during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024.
"Since its inception, the media industry has been integrated and co-developed with science and technology," said Fang Shizhong, deputy director of the publicity department of Shanghai and director of SMG.
"In recent years, new technologies of artificial intelligence have been continuously broken through, new business formats have emerged continuously, and new applications have accelerated their expansion, injecting new momentum into economic and social development, and also profoundly affecting the media landscape, public opinion ecology, and communication methods."
Yang Yudong, editor-in-chief of local financial news portal and research institution Yicai, added: "New technology can destroy an industry, and it may also give birth to an industry. The rapid development of AI technology is exciting for the media".
"Compared with the C-end, the potential of AI in vertical application fields is greater. In the media industry, especially in financial media with high-quality corpus, there is a huge space for assisting content production and empowering industry ecosystem innovation."
"AI technology should be able to assist in building a people-oriented, intelligent society, and to return the right and ability to enjoy intelligence to every organization, every enterprise, and every person, thereby eliminating the gap of intelligence," said Chen Minyi, vice president of Lenovo Group.
A large model technology base and intelligent application platform designed specifically for the financial field, was unveiled by Yicai during the forum.
It can call multiple open-source models, inject more than 1 billion tokens of high-quality financial media data and professional field knowledge on the basis of basic general corpus, and build an AI intelligence agent based on the large model to serve the production of financial media content.
With innovative cross-model fusion inference technology, it can also achieve high-precision content output and "speed read" financial reports, announcements, information, and macro policies of listed companies, and provide accurate and fast multi-dimensional monitoring and interpretation of financial information with a focus on the real-time trading of the global capital market.