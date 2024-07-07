Insights into media productivity with AI

The rise of generative AI has changed the development trajectory of many industries. How can the media seize the new opportunities of digitalization, integrate and develop with AI, and cultivate new quality productive forces?

Attendees shared insights into the integration and development of AI and media at the forum "All in AI: Building New Quality Media Productivity" on Saturday during the World Artificial Intelligence Conference 2024.

"Since its inception, the media industry has been integrated and co-developed with science and technology," said Fang Shizhong, deputy director of the publicity department of Shanghai and director of SMG.

"In recent years, new technologies of artificial intelligence have been continuously broken through, new business formats have emerged continuously, and new applications have accelerated their expansion, injecting new momentum into economic and social development, and also profoundly affecting the media landscape, public opinion ecology, and communication methods."

Yang Yudong, editor-in-chief of local financial news portal and research institution Yicai, added: "New technology can destroy an industry, and it may also give birth to an industry. The rapid development of AI technology is exciting for the media".

"Compared with the C-end, the potential of AI in vertical application fields is greater. In the media industry, especially in financial media with high-quality corpus, there is a huge space for assisting content production and empowering industry ecosystem innovation."