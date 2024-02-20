Biz / Finance

China's over-5-year LPR drops Tuesday

Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0
China's loan prime rate (LPR) saw its over-five-year rate, on which lenders base their mortgage rates, come in at 3.95 percent on Tuesday, down from 4.2 percent.
Xinhua
  11:10 UTC+8, 2024-02-20       0

China's loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, saw its over-five-year rate, on which lenders base their mortgage rates, come in at 3.95 percent on Tuesday, down from the previous reading of 4.2 percent.

The one-year LPR remained unchanged at 3.45 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.

The reduction in the over-five-year rate was within expectation, but the extent exceeded market expectation, analysts said, noting that the 25-basis-point drop marks the largest in recent years.

A lower LPR is expected to shore up the credit and property markets, reduce the financial costs of businesses and individuals, and contribute to steady economic recovery at the beginning of 2024.

The previous LPR decline occurred last August when the one-year rate slipped from 3.55 percent to 3.45 percent, while the over-five-year rate was flat at 4.2 percent.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     