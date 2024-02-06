Central Huijin increases investment scope of ETF in China's stock market
Central Huijin Investment Ltd said it fully recognizes the current market allocation value of A-shares, and has increased its investment scope of exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Central Huijin Investment Ltd (Central Huijin), a state-owned investment company, said Tuesday it fully recognizes the current market allocation value of A-shares, and has increased its investment scope of exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Central Huijin will continue to intensify its efforts to increase holdings of ETF, expand the holdings scale, and resolutely safeguard the stable operation of the capital market.
