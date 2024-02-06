Central Huijin increases investment scope of ETF in China's stock market

Central Huijin Investment Ltd said it fully recognizes the current market allocation value of A-shares, and has increased its investment scope of exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Imaginechina

Central Huijin will continue to intensify its efforts to increase holdings of ETF, expand the holdings scale, and resolutely safeguard the stable operation of the capital market.