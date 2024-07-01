﻿
Biz / Finance

Lingang Group issues US$110 million overseas in social responsibility bonds

﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-01       0
The bonds were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, making them the first social responsibility bonds from China to be listed on the LuxSE.
﻿ Li Xinran
Li Xinran
  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-07-01       0

The Lingang Group issued 800 million yuan (US$110 million) of offshore yuan social responsibility bonds in overseas markets on June 18, making them the world’s first offshore yuan social responsibility bonds issued by a non-financial institution.

On June 26, the bonds completed their listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, also making them the first social responsibility bonds from China to be listed on the LuxSE.

This bond is jointly coordinated by JPMorgan Chase and HSBC as the Global Coordinators, with a maturity of three years and a final price of 3.15 percent, which is 30 basis points narrower than the initial price guidance.

The peak order book reached 3.45 billion yuan, with a peak oversubscription multiple of 4.3 times and a final oversubscription multiple of 3.5 times.

The issuance interest rate reached the lowest level for the same type of Chinese non-financial corporate bonds in the same period in nearly a decade, successfully attracting a large number of domestic and foreign investors to subscribe.

At the same time, it has obtained order structures from well-known investment institutions in Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and other regions, as well as mainstream institutional investor types including asset management, hedge funds, commercial banks, and private banks, all of which are rare in the current market.

The final pricing structure was pure overseas. Institutional investment accounts for over 33 percent, while non-bank asset management, funds, and other financial institutions accounted for as high as 39 percent, far superior to other bonds issued during the same period.

The Lingang Group was the first to introduce two authoritative overseas environmental, social, and governance review agencies and advisory mechanisms – Moody’s and Lianhe Green Development – to provide a second party opinion (SPO) on the group’s sustainable development financing framework; with JPMorgan Chase serving as the exclusive consultant for the sustainable development framework structure, fully reflecting the Lingang Group’s comprehensive strength and practical achievements in sustainable development.

The Lingang Group officially released its “Sustainable Development Financing Framework,” and obtained dual third-party opinion certification from Moody’s and Lianhe Green Development.

The framework has received Moody’s SQS2 (excellent) sustainable development quality score and an evaluation opinion from Lianhe Green Development as robust (sound).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     