Alibaba staffer in 'molestation' row sacked

A female Alibaba employee whose claims of molestation by her then-supervisor caused an online uproar has been fired, media reports say.

The employee surnamed Zhou has refuted claims in the dismissal, which said she was "spreading false information and damaging the company," according to Chengdu Media Group's Hongxing News.

Zhou's accusations in July first circulated on the company's internal website and later sparked wide online debate after her claims went viral through social media.

The dismissal notice for Zhou was dated November 25, and said she had violated the company's code of conduct by spreading false information or deliberately making up false statements.

Zhou's then-superior, a former manager at Alibaba's fresh food delivery unit, was given a 15-day administrative detention by Ji'nan Police for forced molestation.

Another Ji'nan Hualian Supermarket employee surnamed Zhang, who was also accused by Zhou of molestation, was arrested and is facing prosecution from local authorities.

Zhongkai Law Firm, which is representing Zhou in the matter, said she's defending her interests according to relevant rules and regulations.