Biz / Tech

Alibaba staffer in 'molestation' row sacked

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  22:31 UTC+8, 2021-12-13       0
A female Alibaba employee whose claims of molestation by her then-supervisor caused online uproar, was recently fired, media reports say.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  22:31 UTC+8, 2021-12-13       0
Alibaba staffer in 'molestation' row sacked
HelloRF

A female Alibaba employee whose claims of molestation by her then-supervisor caused an online uproar has been fired, media reports say.

The employee surnamed Zhou has refuted claims in the dismissal, which said she was "spreading false information and damaging the company," according to Chengdu Media Group's Hongxing News.

Zhou's accusations in July first circulated on the company's internal website and later sparked wide online debate after her claims went viral through social media.

The dismissal notice for Zhou was dated November 25, and said she had violated the company's code of conduct by spreading false information or deliberately making up false statements.

Zhou's then-superior, a former manager at Alibaba's fresh food delivery unit, was given a 15-day administrative detention by Ji'nan Police for forced molestation.

Another Ji'nan Hualian Supermarket employee surnamed Zhang, who was also accused by Zhou of molestation, was arrested and is facing prosecution from local authorities.

Zhongkai Law Firm, which is representing Zhou in the matter, said she's defending her interests according to relevant rules and regulations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Guo Jiayi
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     