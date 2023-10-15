Smarter and 10 times faster 5G network on the way

5G Advanced technology, which is 10 times faster than current 5G services, is becoming reality, says Huawei.

5G Advanced (5G-A) technology, which is 10 times faster than current 5G services, is coming into reality, with surging industrial demands such as autonomous driving, 3D and AR/VR and artificial intelligence applications, Huawei has said at a recent industry conference.

The 5G-A technology, often known as 5.5G technology, will offer 10 Gbps (gigabyte per second) download speed, a hundred-billion IoT (Internet of Things) connections support, integrated sensing and communication and native AI capabilities, Huawei reported at the 2023 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) held in Dubai, UAE this week.

Currently, the 5G speed is about 1Gbps on average, which means the 5G-A offer 10 times faster Internet access.

"5G-A will build tomorrow's networks for future services, and unleash 5G's infinite potential for continuous success," said Li Peng, president of the Carrier BG (business group) of Huawei.

During the conference, Huawei and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) unveiled the world's first 5G Advanced (5G-A) demonstration Villa, an archetype for the future smart home living powered by a 10Gbps networks.



Both sides will also explore 5G-A for technological innovation, application exploration and ecosystem development.



By 2025, AI computing demand is expected to be 100 times greater than current levels, powered by more advanced network capabilities such as 5G-A.

Future networks will need to be more autonomous and intelligent to deliver a reliable experience, Huawei said.



Currently, there are more than 260 5G networks globally covering half of the world's population, with more than 50,000 5G applications, industry officials told the MBBF conference.