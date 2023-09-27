China enforces new filing rules on smartphone app stores

China's cyberspace regulator on Wednesday released the first batch of mobile app stores that have completed filing business details to regulators.

A total of 26 app stores operated by companies including Tencent, Huawei, Ant Group, Baidu, Xiaomi and Samsung have submitted filings to the authority, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

This comes after the CAC issued a new rule last June requiring mobile app distribution platforms to submit business details to the government.