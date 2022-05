Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Wednesday that it is continuing production in China's Zhengzhou.

Imaginechina

Major Apple Inc supplier Foxconn said on Wednesday that it is continuing production in China's Zhengzhou, which announced on Tuesday it would impose new COVID-19-related movement curbs for May 4-10.

"Our park has maintained production unchanged," it said in a statement, referring to the industrial area where its facilities are located in the central Chinese city.