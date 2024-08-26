Shanghai's Bund forum to highlight 'technology for a sustainable future'
Shanghai's flagship global fintech event, INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund, will be held next week, featuring the city's latest advancements and blueprint in financial technology.
The keynote forum and 36 insight forums will welcome dozens of overseas and domestic speakers and guests under the theme of "Technology for a Sustainable Future."
In addition to the 10,000-square-meter exhibition area, which presents forward-looking scenarios for lifestyle, health-care services and technologies, the Green Life Festival will cover 3,000 square meters of interactive space to host a carnival for the general public, tech enthusiasts as well as entrepreneurs by bringing together over 70 brands and retailers promoting sustainable practices.
The adoption and application of technologies in everyday life and how smart solutions benefit the general public will be the highlight during the three-day event.
Around a dozen domestic startups in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Large Language Model (LLM) sector will also present their latest breakthroughs and smart applications.
The new Creator Stage will see young scientists, innovators, developers and artists seek ideas from fresh perspectives.
Two competitions targeting young talent on the issues of emerging financial technology and smart applications have already attracted more than 10,000 preliminary entrants.
The final winners of the Advanced FinTech AI Competition and the Global DeepFake Challenge Competition will be announced during the conference and young innovators will present their latest expertise and AI applications.
Members of the organizing committee for the conference include Shanghai United Media Group, Tsinghua University, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Tongji University, Zhejiang University, Shanghai Bund Investment Group and Ant Group.
The conference is also supported by the Shanghai Municipal Financial Regulatory Bureau and the Shanghai Huangpu District People's Government.
Event info:
Date: September 5-7
Location: Huangpu World Expo Park (No 68, Longhua Road E.)
For detailed schedules and registration, refer to the official homepage