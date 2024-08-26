Shanghai's Bund forum to highlight 'technology for a sustainable future'

Shanghai's flagship global fintech event, INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund, will be held next week, featuring the city's latest advancements and blueprint in financial technology.

The keynote forum and 36 insight forums will welcome dozens of overseas and domestic speakers and guests under the theme of "Technology for a Sustainable Future."

In addition to the 10,000-square-meter exhibition area, which presents forward-looking scenarios for lifestyle, health-care services and technologies, the Green Life Festival will cover 3,000 square meters of interactive space to host a carnival for the general public, tech enthusiasts as well as entrepreneurs by bringing together over 70 brands and retailers promoting sustainable practices.

The adoption and application of technologies in everyday life and how smart solutions benefit the general public will be the highlight during the three-day event.

Around a dozen domestic startups in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Large Language Model (LLM) sector will also present their latest breakthroughs and smart applications.

The new Creator Stage will see young scientists, innovators, developers and artists seek ideas from fresh perspectives.