WeChat shows considerable growth, while expanding short-video content

With over 1.2 billion users, WeChat is making a strong push toward short-video content, offering incentives to content-providers while expanding as a comprehensive social network.

Gaming and social networking giant Tencent is pushing harder toward short-video content, with targeted subsidies for video producers in the coming year.

Tencent's social networking platform Weixin and its overseas version WeChat has a combined 1.2 billion-plus user base as of mid 2022, making it the most influential digital platform in China, and the go-to channel for businesses offering digital services for customers.

The payment data through Weixin pointed toward fresh signs of recovery these days, and tourism-related transaction value in December through Weixin advanced 39 percent from a month ago, following a gradual shift of COVID restrictions.

Its short-video platform Weixin Channels reported 200 percent yearly growth in the total number of video views, and 800 percent growth in transactions from livestream shopping, industry executives at Weixin's video platform said at its annual flagship conference.

Both the number of video creators and the number of videos uploaded to the platform more than doubled in the past year, as Tencent catches up quickly with rivals Douyin and Kuaishou.

The total number of short-video viewers in China surged to 962 million in the first half of 2022, according to the state-backed China Internet Network Information Center.

Weixin pledged to promote more high-quality short-video content to users especially videos in major segments like music, gaming and comedy. Different forms of incentives will be offered for those with relatively small numbers of followers and those with more influence, it added.

The number of creators with over 10,000 followers more than tripled in 2022 and the number of users and time spent watching livestreaming through Weixin also jumped 300 percent and 156 percent respectively.