Changing gears as Didi gets nod to resume new user registration

Car-hailing and mobility service platform Didi has resumed new user registration after receiving the nod from China's cyberspace authorities following a security overhaul.
Car-hailing and mobility service platform Didi has resumed new user registration after receiving the nod from China's cyberspace authorities.

"We have fully rectified and overhauled our security measures following the national security inspections lasting more than a year," it said in an official statement.

The company has received the approval from the Cyberspace Administration to resume the new user registration process, Didi added.

Cyberspace authorities launched the probes in 2021 and Didi announced its delisting plan from the New York Stock Exchange at the end of 2021.

A joint team, from the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Natural Resources, the Ministry of Transport, the State Taxation Administration and the State Administration of Market Regulation, was sent to the ride-hailing company to conduct an on-site cybersecurity review.

Didi was also ordered to pull out from smartphone app stores and was fined 8.03 billion yuan (US$1.19 billion) in penalties last July for data security breaches due to the "egregious nature" of the offenses and other "grave violations."

The company filed its delisting notification with the Securities and Exchange Commission in May after receiving shareholder approval.

Didi added that it will also take effective measures to safeguard data security and national cyber-safety in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Didi
Special Reports
