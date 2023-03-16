Baidu releases Ernie Bot chatbot, for AI solutions
Chinese search giant and AI solution provider Baidu unveiled its artificial intelligence-powered chatbot on Thursday, becoming the first major Chinese company to unveil a deep-learning model after ChatGPT.
Baidu CEO Robin Li told a press conference in Beijing that Ernie Bot is not a countermeasure against Open AI's initiative, but a natural result from its long-term research efforts.
He expected AI-powered models to be a game changer, and would become easily accessible as a format of cloud service for many industries.
More than 30,000 companies have applied to join the test version through application programming interface following the Thursday afternoon release.
But Baidu's Kong-listed shares tumbled as much as 10 percent in the afternoon before closing down 6.4 percent since the functions of Ernie Bot were presented through pre-recorded videos rather than real-time.
Industry watchers said Baidu's stock has already climbed high prior to the official announcement, and the current version won't have much significant impact on its earnings in the short term.