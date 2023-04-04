China Tencent's WeChat Pay launched in Mongolia

WeChat Pay, a mobile payment service run by China's tech giant Tencent, is now available in Mongolia, Mongolia's state-owned television MNB reported Tuesday.

WeChat Pay, a mobile payment service run by China's tech giant Tencent, is now available in Mongolia, Mongolia's state-owned television MNB reported Tuesday, citing financial company Sendly.

"Our company has become the official partner of Tencent's WeChat Pay in Mongolia," Sendly said in a statement.

Currently, service providers such as hotels, restaurants and convenience stores in Zamiin-Uud soum of the southeastern province of Dornogovi and the national capital Ulan Bator can accept WeChat Pay payments, it said.

Mongolia has set 2023-2025 as "Years to Visit Mongolia" with a goal of welcoming at least 1 million foreign tourists and earning 1 billion US dollars from tourism.

The country's tourism authorities believe that Mongolia will receive a large number of tourists from China in the next few years, and it is hoped that WeChat Pay will make Chinese tourists' visits more comfortable and convenient.