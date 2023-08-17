Alipay launches updated international version of app

Alipay on Thursday announced the launch of an updated "international version" of its smartphone application with customized services for overseas travelers to China.

When overseas users register or open the app, they will have the English-language option and easy-to-use translation tool.

It also integrates frequently used travel services, including hotel booking, air ticket booking, car-hailing, public transport and exchange rate checking.

Ti Gong

Alipay said the new move aims to fulfill international travelers' mobile payment needs in China and improve their local travel experience.



This follows earlier measures to streamline the registration and verification processes for overseas users with no Chinese bank account or phone number.



The updated version also includes services related to the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou through the Smart Hangzhou mini-program.

Since late June, registration and digital payment process for overseas users have been improved.

Overseas visitors can now sign up Alipay and link an international credit or debit card from Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover, and Diners Club to pay at tens of millions of Alipay partner merchants across China, including restaurants, cafes, tourist attractions, shopping malls, street stalls and public transport.