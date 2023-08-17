﻿
Biz / Tech

Alipay launches updated international version of app

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:16 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0
Alipay on Thursday announced the launch of an updated "international version" of its smartphone application with customized services for overseas travelers to China.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:16 UTC+8, 2023-08-17       0

Alipay on Thursday announced the launch of an updated "international version" of its smartphone application with customized services for overseas travelers to China.

When overseas users register or open the app, they will have the English-language option and easy-to-use translation tool.

It also integrates frequently used travel services, including hotel booking, air ticket booking, car-hailing, public transport and exchange rate checking.

Alipay launches updated international version of app
Ti Gong

Alipay has further optimized customized services for overseas travelers to China to facilitate effortless digital payment.

Alipay said the new move aims to fulfill international travelers' mobile payment needs in China and improve their local travel experience.

This follows earlier measures to streamline the registration and verification processes for overseas users with no Chinese bank account or phone number.

The updated version also includes services related to the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou through the Smart Hangzhou mini-program.

Since late June, registration and digital payment process for overseas users have been improved.

Overseas visitors can now sign up Alipay and link an international credit or debit card from Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover, and Diners Club to pay at tens of millions of Alipay partner merchants across China, including restaurants, cafes, tourist attractions, shopping malls, street stalls and public transport.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Alipay
Mastercard
Visa
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     