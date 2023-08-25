Chinese developers showcase highly anticipated game at Gamescom

Black Myth: Wukong, a game developed by Chinese company Game Science, is considered one of the most popular games at the expo.

Gamescom, the world's largest event and trade fair for computer and video games, was in full swing here on Friday. The games and products brought to the fair by Chinese developers continue to attract attention.

Black Myth: Wukong, a game developed by Chinese company Game Science, is considered one of the most popular games at the expo judging by its success at the Opening Night Live event on Tuesday. It's expected to be released sometime in 2024, according to the company.

At the booth where visitors could play the game on Wednesday, the queue was so long that people had to wait around two hours for their turn. After his test run, a German information technology (IT) engineer told Xinhua that he was really impressed by the game, which he said came with a fantastic graphic design.

Gamescom 2023 has seen a sharp increase in the number of Chinese exhibitors. Up to 30 Chinese companies, including Tencent, NetEase and Perfect World Co., Ltd., are present at the expo.

In previous years, Chinese companies made a collective presence at Gamescom, but this year they appear as independent exhibitors, Pan Rong, a project manager with Koelnmesse Beijing Co., Ltd., said.

"I have been very impressed recently by different games developed in China and that are now releasing internationally. There is Genshin Impact, of course, and also Naraka Bladepoint. While China has long been considered a huge mobile market, these games showcase just how much Chinese developers have progressed in recent years on PCs and consoles," Guillaume de Fondaumiere, chief executive officer (CEO) of the French video game developer Quantic Dream, told Xinhua. His company was acquired by China's NetEase around a year ago.

Computer games promote intercultural communication, Wang Zheng, general manager overseeing games publication and e-sports at Tencent's Interactive Entertainment Group, said. He said his company develops games with the target audience's culture in mind and adds local elements for overseas players.

NetEase has already made inroads into the overseas market. The company's Senior Vice President Wang Yi said that NetEase has teamed up with a number of leading developers to create new games drawing on NetEase's expertise in artificial intelligence (AI).

Attended by a record 1,220 exhibitors from 63 countries and regions, Gamescom 2023 will be open to visitors until August 27.