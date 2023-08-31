﻿
Biz / Tech

Baidu rolls out AI chatbot service to public

Xinhua
  14:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0
Chinese online search giant Baidu Inc on Thursday rolled out its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service ERNIE Bot to the general public, according to the company.
Xinhua
  14:51 UTC+8, 2023-08-31       0

Chinese online search giant Baidu Inc on Thursday rolled out its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot service ERNIE Bot to the general public, according to the company.

The service can be accessed from various app stores and through its official website. In addition to ERNIE Bot, Baidu is also set to launch a suite of new AI-native apps, which leverage the capabilities of generative AI.

Baidu chairman and CEO Robin Li said by making ERNIE Bot available to hundreds of millions of Internet users, Baidu will collect massive valuable real-world human feedback.

This will not only help improve Baidu's foundation model but also iterate ERNIE Bot at a much faster pace, ultimately leading to a superior user experience, Li noted.

AI Chatbots, such as ERNIE Bot and ChatGPT, are trained on a massive amount of data from the Internet with the goal of generating human-like responses to natural language questions and prompts.

ERNIE Bot builds upon Baidu's ERNIE foundation model, first launched in 2019. Over the past decade, Baidu has invested more than 140 billion yuan (US$19.5 billion) in research and development, according to company data.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Robin Li
Baidu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     