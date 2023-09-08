﻿
Biz / Tech

Shanghai enhances AI for practical uses in data exchange

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:13 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0
With the INCLUSION Conference on the Bund being held, Shanghai firms leverage data exchange to maximize AI potential for practical market applications.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  21:13 UTC+8, 2023-09-08       0

Shanghai is seeking to deepen its role to facilitate data exchange and cross-disciplinary collaboration, as industry watchers and executives point to the crucial role of data and digital technologies at the INCLUSION Conference on the Bund.

The total economic benefits of generative AI amount to US$6.1 trillion to US$7.9 trillion annually, according to a latest McKinsey's estimate, with increases in productivity when technology is applied across knowledge workers' activities.

To fully realize the value of generative AI content, and for the role of data to be fully leveraged, new initiatives have been put forward by different parties.

Shanghai enhances AI for practical uses in data exchange
Dong Jun / SHINE

Pet related service and insurance products have been empowered by smart technology.

In the field of financial service and insurance, digital solutions have been adopted at Ant Group's insurance sector, where Zhong An Insurance's pet insurance policy holders can easily identify pet hospitals nearby.

By setting up an easily accessible standard module for insurers and policy holders, it allows easier insurance claim processes through smart phone applications.

Shanghai enhances AI for practical uses in data exchange
Ti Gong

On Friday, Ant Group said it's own financial service-tailored smart assistant, based on large language model, will be soon be rolled out after gaining regulatory approval, joining other industry counterparts such as Tencent and JD to unveil industry-specific LLMs.

The new robotic assistant will be more responsive for customer service and investment recommendations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Ant Financial
Tencent
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     