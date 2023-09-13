﻿
Biz / Tech

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices

Reuters
  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
Apple launched a new series of iPhones that included a new titanium shell, a faster chip and improved video game-playing abilities.
Reuters
  14:18 UTC+8, 2023-09-13       0
Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Reuters

New iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are displayed during the "Wonderlust" event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US, on September 12, 2023.

Apple launched a new series of iPhones that included a new titanium shell, a faster chip and improved video game-playing abilities.

The biggest surprise with the iPhone 15 that will come out September 22: It did not raise prices, reflecting the global smartphone slump.

The event at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters comes amid lingering economic uncertainty.

Apple did not deliver any blockbuster surprises, and shares closed down 1.7 percent after the event.

While Apple avoids the terms artificial intelligence, or AI, the technology was the driver of several new features.

An Apple executive said the company used machine learning to detect a person in the frame, allowing users to turn a picture into a portrait immediately or later in the Photos app.

Apple also showed off new watches, including a Series 9 Watch with a feature called "double tap" where users tap thumb and finger together twice, without touching the watch, in order to perform tasks like answering a phone call.

It uses machine learning to detect tiny changes in blood flow when the user taps their fingers together, freeing up the other hand for other tasks like walking a dog or holding a cup of coffee, said Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams.

Both the Pro and other iPhone 15 models will have a brighter display and a 48-megapixel camera as well as 100 percent recycled cobalt in their batteries.

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Reuters

People take pictures of iPhone 15 Pro during the "Wonderlust" event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US, on September 12, 2023.

Apple said the iPhone 15's satellite connectivity can now be used to summon roadside assistance. It is rolling out the feature with the American Automobile Association (AAA) in the United States.

Apple said that USB-C charging cables are coming to both its iPhone 15 and the charging case of its AirPods Pro devices. The move reflects requirements from European regulators to use USB-C and allows the use of the same charging cables already used for iPads and Macs.

"I was expecting Apple to try and spin the all USB-C decision in certain way but they didn't they were very matter of fact in the way they talked about it," said Carolina Milanesi, an analyst with Creative Strategies. She said the shift "brought some differentiation to the iPhone Pro, because there's faster throughput for data transfer. That is going to be valuable for people" who use the device for professional photography, Milanesi said.

Apple also said the iPhone 15 Pro can capture what it calls "spatial videos" by using two of the device's cameras to capture a three-dimensional video. Those videos will be viewable on Apple's Vision Pro headset that is due out early next year, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said.

The Pro's use of titanium makes it lighter and stronger than previous models of other metals.

Bob O'Donnell, head of TECHnalysis Research said the steady prices were a surprise.

"I think both Apple and the carriers recognize that with consumers feeling pressure on their budget and the lack of dramatic changes it’s getting harder to convince people to upgrade. Keeping prices stable should help with that," he said.

The iPhone 15 costs US$799, the iPhone 15 Plus starts at US$899 and the Pro series starts at US$999. The Pro Max starts at US$1,199, the same prices as last year for the same levels of storage. Last year, Apple offered a US$1,099 iPhone Pro Max model with less memory.

Apple unveils iPhone 15 Pro with titanium case, holds line on prices
Reuters

New Apple Watches Ultra 2 are displayed during the "Wonderlust" event at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California, US, on September 12, 2023.

Apple still relies on iPhone for more than half of its sales, but the global smartphone market has slumped from shipping 294.5 million total phones to 268 million in the second quarter. Apple's shipments declined the least of any major smartphone maker, dropping from 46.5 million phones to 45.3 million, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

The outdoor sports-focused Apple Watch Ultra 2 has new features for cycling and diving and what Apple said is the brightest screen it has ever made. The Series 9 will start at US$399 and the Ultra 2 watch will start at US$799 and be available September 22.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Apple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     