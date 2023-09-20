﻿
Biz / Tech

Ant Group introduces 7 new Asian e-wallets to Chinese mainland

Xinhua
  14:19 UTC+8, 2023-09-20       0
Ant Group officially welcomes seven new leading e-wallets and payment apps from Asia to the "Alipay+-in-China" (A+China) Program.
Xinhua
Ant Group officially welcomes seven new leading e-wallets and payment apps from Asia to the "Alipay+-in-China" (A+China) Program, according to the press release of Ant Group on Tuesday.

Users of mPay (Macau SAR, China), Hipay (Mongolia), Changi Pay (Singapore), OCBC (Singapore), Naver Pay (South Korea), Toss Pay (South Korea) and TrueMoney (Thailand) will be able to use their familiar home e-wallets on their own phone to enjoy seamless mobile payment experience in the Chinese mainland across Alipay's merchant network.

The new additions bring the total number of overseas e-wallets accepted in the Chinese mainland to 10. AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR, China), Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), and Kakao Pay (South Korea) piloted the program in late 2022. In total, these payment methods reach a population of over 175 million in Southeast and East Asia.

Users of these e-wallets may use their own payment apps wherever Alipay works, to enjoy secure, smooth and cashless payment, and transparent and competitive exchange rates.

A suite of cross-border mobile payment, marketing and digitalization solutions developed by Alipay+, the international business group of Ant Group, enables payment partners to connect global and local merchants to cross-border digital consumers.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Alipay
Ant Financial
Alibaba
