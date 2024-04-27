6G to be commercially available by about 2030

By about 2030, 6G will be commercially available in areas where infrastructure conditions are met, including China.

By about 2030, 6G will be commercially available in areas where infrastructure conditions are met, including China, according to panelists at a Saturday forum on 6G innovation and development, which ran parallel to the ongoing 2024 Beijing Zhongguancun Forum.

Dai Xiaohui, secretary-general of the China Communications Standards Association, said that 6G has higher speeds, extremely low latency and greater connection density, and can realize the deep integration of artificial intelligence, intelligent perception and other technologies.

Huang Yuhong, general manager of the China Mobile Research Institute, said that 6G provides not only communication services but also services such as perception and computing, expanding the mobile communication network into a mobile information network.

Gao Tongqing, deputy general manager of China Mobile Communications Group, said that "6G will promote changes in lifestyles, production methods, and innovations in social governance."

"Beijing has taken the lead in building a public test platform and has started constructing a 6G open test network," said Xu Xinchao, deputy secretary-general of the Beijing municipal government.