Innovations galore! Shanghai's biggest sci-tech fair draws crowds

A batch of creative innovations is currently on display at the biggest science and technology event in Shanghai, with the enthusiasm of participants lighting up the venue.

The 10th China (Shanghai) International Technology Import and Export Fair, organized by the city government, opened at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

The fair will run until Friday.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

This year's fair focuses on energy and low-carbon, digital technology, and biomedicine. There are seven technology zones – new-energy equipment, green transport, commercial codes, large models and service robots, embedded systems, digital manufacturing, pharmaceutical technology, and biotechnology.

TCab Tech, the first domestic enterprise specializing in tilt-rotor of an aircraft, has brought an independently developed, 3-meter wingspan unmanned aircraft, E20 eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-off and Landing), to the three-day event.

The aircraft completed its first round of flight testing at the end of 2023 and the firm hopes to obtain the standard airworthiness certification issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) for the plane in 2026.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

In the field of digital technology, "AI+" is a big hit at the exhibition, and the application of large models is booming.

Shanghai Fairyon Humanoid Tech Co Ltd unveiled China's first AI humanoid robot.

The Industrial Internet Innovation Center also exhibited its recently launched artificial intelligence model, which is the first AI pendant model designed specifically for overseas enterprises and will provide data analysis and query services for Chinese firms to expand their international business.

Ti Gong

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

In the field of biomedicine, several leading domestic medical device companies are making their presence felt at the fair.

Shanghai Magic-med, for example, has brought the world's first multi-modal tumor treatment system, showcasing its latest minimally invasive ablation and immunotherapy technologies.

A simulation demonstration of the device was conducted on isolated liver tissue and its technical features were introduced during the exhibition.

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Shen Mengdan / SHINE

If you go:

Venue: Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center



Address: No.1099 Guozhan Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, China

Traffic: Metro Line 8, China Art Museum Station, Exit 3

Ticket: free (registration required)