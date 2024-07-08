China strengthens computing power as new economic catalyst

Amid the global race to build artificial general intelligence, the development of stronger computing power has become a major focal point of China's strategic initiatives, driven by the needs of a booming digital economy and innovations in large language models.

Data revealed at the Global Digital Economy Conference 2024, which closed on Friday in Beijing, showed that by the end of last year, the total number of standard racks in use at data centers nationwide had exceeded 8.1 million in China, with a total computing power of 230 EFLOPS. EFLOPS is a measurement unit used to determine a computer's speed. A 1 EFLOPS computing system can complete 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second.

In the era of interconnected devices and data surges, computing power, as the "new energy" of the digital economy, is reshaping global economic landscapes at an unprecedented pace, said Wang Xiaoli, who is with the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, at the conference.

Looking ahead, China aims to boost the country's aggregate computing power by more than 30 percent by 2025, according to a plan released by six government departments in October 2023. The plan also sets a target for China's total computing power to reach 300 EFLOPS by 2025.

During this process, computing systems and data centers require substantial electricity to operate and cool hardware, making energy efficiency a critical consideration in the development of computing power.

In order to meet increasing energy demands, China's related sectors have undertaken extensive efforts to integrate the development of green energy with computing power. At the just-concluded conference, Yan Gang, technical director of Yovole Network, a Shanghai-based cloud computing data center service provider, outlined their strategy for efficient energy storage using advanced energy management technologies.

"Our intelligent computing center employs combined cooling, heating, and power systems using hydrogen energy, photovoltaic storage, indirect evaporative cooling and liquid cooling technologies. In April, we also partnered with Tesla to apply their Megapack energy storage technology at our intelligent computing center," Yan said.

Meanwhile, due to the strong demand for computing power, eastern regions of China have shared development opportunities in the digital era with the rest of the country.