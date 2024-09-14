International Industry Fair to showcase innovative technologies

There are already 723 professional groups from home and abroad, and more than 100,000 individual visitors signed up for the 24th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) this year, the official organizers said on Saturday.

The 24th CIIF, covering 280,000 square meters, will be held from September 24 to 28 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), featuring nine major thematic exhibitions, including industrial automation, intelligent energy, intelligent networked vehicles, robotics, new material industry, bringing together 2,600 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions worldwide.

"As one of the longest-running national industrial exhibitions in China, CIIF has witnessed the course of China's manufacturing industry from running behind to running in parallel, and even leading in some fields," said Li Dong, president of Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co.

"Since its inception in 1999, the fair has become the epitome of Shanghai's city spirit and exhibition economy."