International Industry Fair to showcase innovative technologies
There are already 723 professional groups from home and abroad, and more than 100,000 individual visitors signed up for the 24th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) this year, the official organizers said on Saturday.
The 24th CIIF, covering 280,000 square meters, will be held from September 24 to 28 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), featuring nine major thematic exhibitions, including industrial automation, intelligent energy, intelligent networked vehicles, robotics, new material industry, bringing together 2,600 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions worldwide.
"As one of the longest-running national industrial exhibitions in China, CIIF has witnessed the course of China's manufacturing industry from running behind to running in parallel, and even leading in some fields," said Li Dong, president of Donghao Lansheng (Group) Co.
"Since its inception in 1999, the fair has become the epitome of Shanghai's city spirit and exhibition economy."
As one of the highlights, six special exhibition zones will be set, namely, the Humanoid Robot Zone, Energy Storage Zone, Bio-Manufacturing Zone, Industrial Software Zone, Integrated Circuit Zone, and Industrial Innovation Source INNO-X Zone.
Ten domestic leading humanoid robot enterprises will show the application scenarios of humanoid robots in various aspects of intelligent manufacturing in the Humanoid Robot Zone. A domestic enterprise will release its high-performance intelligent industrial chip on-site, breaking the history of foreign chip monopoly on industrial high-end PLC controllers.
In addition, several new technologies and new exhibits will also show up at this year's fair, including the solid-state laser pipe-cutting machine from German company Trumpf, and the "Cube" robot which broke the Guinness Book of World Records by Mitsubishi Electric.
There will also be three industry summits held in the fields of industrial internet, robotics, and the new material industry, as well as more than 60 industry seminars and new product launches.
"By organizing international events and implementing effective measures, Shanghai has been contributing the unique Shanghai power to China's manufacturing industry," said Rong Zhiqin, deputy director of Shanghai Commission of Economy and Information Technology.
According to Rong, Shanghai has set up the first national and local co-innovation center for humanoid robots, cultivated a total of 20,470 innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and created three pilot districts for future industries in Zhangjiang, Big Zero Bay, and Lingang.
It is the leader within the nation for technology support and innovation.