Country's largest industrial fair opens in Shanghai

The China International Industry Fair includes numerous product launches as more than 2,600 exhibitors gather to tout their latest innovations, technologies and services.

Dong Jun / SHINE

China's largest annual industrial fair opened today at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), attracting 2,600 exhibitors from 28 countries and regions worldwide. The opening coincided with the release of the first district-collaborated industry clusters, and the bestowment of CIIF awards to several industrial projects. Lasting until September 28 and covering 280,000 square meters, there are nine theme shows at this year's China International Industry Fair. They include the New Energy Auto Show, Metalworking and CNC Machine Tool Show, Energy Show and Industrial Automation Show. "Since 1999, CIIF has developed into one of the largest and most comprehensive UFI-certified exhibitions," said Zhuang Mudi, deputy secretary-general of Shanghai People's Government. "It is an important window and platform for economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and the rest of the world."

Dong Jun / SHINE

At the opening ceremony, the first district-collaborated industry clusters were released, including entire industry chains for integrated circuits, biomedicine, smart new energy vehicles in seven districts including Pudong, Baoshan and Jiading. Several projects from different enterprises, universities, research teams, and individuals were given either a CIIF Award or CIIF Craftsman Award. Both awards are considered as benchmarks for innovation and research. The winners include Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co Ltd, Tongji University, Vertaxi , and JAKA Robotics Co. Among them, award-winner Ge Junbo , director of the Department of Cardiology at Zhongshan Hospital, has long been committed to breaking the monopoly of foreign devices and working hard on improving cardiovascular-related devices. "Core technologies would never be given, so we had to keep researching in order to break the industrial monopoly," Ge said. "And most importantly, we must never give up innovating."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Visitors to the fair can expect to see a series of product debuts including robots from Dapkon and Estun, which are dedicated to freeing man from repetitive and complex work. "As one of the birthplaces of modern industry, Shanghai has issued action plans to promote the integration of industry and services. I hope that both national and foreign enterprises and organizations will benefit from the fair," Zhuang said. Shan Zhongde, vice minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said: "Industry is the main body of economic growth. Chinese industry is integrating into the global industrial chain system, and I believe that China's development will be a win-win process with lots of international cooperation."

If you go: Date: September 24-28 Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 上海市青浦区崧泽大道333号 Website: https://www.ciif-expo.com/en/​​​​​