Alibaba shopping apps connect with WeChat Pay

Alibaba's mobile retail shopping applications Taobao and Tmall have officially connected with WeChat Pay under Tencent, a major step of interconnectivity between China's two tech giants.



Customers can pay for their merchandise using WeChat pay as well as UnionPay, China Mobile's mobile wallet besides the existing Alipay tool, using the latest version of the Taobao smartphone application with no extra charge or service fee.

The topic had been viewed about 50 million times on Friday morning on the Twitter-like social networking site Weibo.

One Weibo user with the nickname Cheng Huan wrote that it's a big step forward for those who want to use WeChat for daily payment.

Alipay has been the sole payment provider on Taobao and Tmall for more than a decade, and by now enabling WeChat Pay, they can better reach those who prefer to use WeChat for its ease of use, especially in lower tier cities.

After testing the function in small batches and collecting responses about integrating WeChat Pay as an additional payment method for several weeks, it is now available for all merchants and shoppers on Taobao and Tamll.