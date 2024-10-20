City leads trials to reduce data circulation and transaction costs

Shanghai is poised to become a pioneer in exploring advanced technologies such as blockchain and data space, according to Shen Zhulin, deputy head of the National Data Administration.



Speaking at the Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2024, which wrapped up in Shanghai on Sunday, Shen revealed that Shanghai is among a select few regions chosen to spearhead pioneering trials aimed at drastically reducing data circulation and transaction costs while ensuring secure, compliant, and orderly data flow.

Shanghai has been actively promoting the efficient and compliant use of data to bolster its real economy. In 2023, the city's core digital economy industries surpassed 600 billion yuan (US$84.5 billion).

According to Shen, the administration is also intensifying efforts to design the nation's data infrastructure, with clear objectives, directions, and layouts to ensure a cohesive and effective ecosystem.

A national data standards system is being pushed to facilitate interconnectivity among data market facilities and information exchange, paving the way for a healthy, orderly, and thriving market.

The Global Data Ecosystem Conference 2024 shone a spotlight on blockchain technology and application innovation, aiming to serve as a showcase for digital economy achievements, an innovative platform for the digital business ecosystem, and a vital hub for international data cooperation.

Partnerships with organizations such as Germany's International Data Spaces and Singapore's SG Tech were formed to enhance international data exchange and cooperation, creating a network for industry collaboration and boosting international cooperation in the digital economy.

The conference also witnessed the launch of the National Data Group Alliance, the first equal-rights organization for data groups in China, aiming to boost cooperation among data companies nationwide and speed up the growth of the data industry.

A competition focusing on blockchain application scenarios kicked off during the conference.

Participants will spend more than a month exploring the demands of various scenarios in six major industry sectors: supply chain, livelihood services, transaction and circulation, green and low-carbon, shipping and trade, and finance, according to Shibei High Technology Park, the main organizer.

Shibei, one of Shanghai's major big data hubs and a demonstration park for urban digital transformation, is designated as a pilot area for implementing cutting-edge blockchain applications. Nearly one-third of Shanghai's major big data companies are located in Shibei.