﻿
Biz / Tech

China's Shenzhen to prioritize AI, NEV, biomedical industries

Xinhua
  14:09 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0
Shenzhen has opened three dedicated offices to prioritize the development of the artificial intelligence, new energy vehicle, and medicine and medical apparatus industries.
Xinhua
  14:09 UTC+8, 2024-10-26       0

Shenzhen, a tech hub located in south China's Guangdong Province, has opened three dedicated offices to prioritize the development of the artificial intelligence, new energy vehicle, and medicine and medical apparatus industries.

Shenzhen's city government has said it will select young, high-caliber officials to staff the three offices, which will run in relative independence of the existing government structure.

Home to a constellation of tech firms like Huawei and DJI, Shenzhen has prioritized the development of new industries, with the AI, NEV and biomedicine sectors emerging as some of the most promising economic engines.

The NEV industry office will work to promote intelligent driving, including the promotion of driving permissions for vehicles with an autonomy level of L3 or higher, and facilitate automobile exports from the city, said Tang Shangxing, deputy director of the office.

Shenzhen is home to prominent NEV producers such as BYD, and its NEV output surpassed 1.73 million vehicles last year, a surge of 104.2 percent year on year.

The city has also established five industrial funds totaling 16.5 billion yuan (US$2.32 billion) to support its biomedical sector, according to the medicine and medical apparatus industry office.

The added value of Shenzhen's biomedicine industry was 13 billion yuan in the first half of 2024, a yearly increase of 10.6 percent.

The city has also earmarked the AI sector for fast-tracked development, with the newly established AI industry office promising to create more scenarios for AI application.

In 2023, the output value of Shenzhen's AI industry exceeded 300 billion yuan, up 21.1 percent year on year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
DJI
BYD
Huawei
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     