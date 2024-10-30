JD latest to accept payment through Alipay

JD, the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, has become the latest online shopping site to accept a third-party payment provider, allowing customers to make online purchases using Alipay.

This is another important step to remove payment barriers across online enterprises, following the integration of Tencent's WeChat Pay with Taobao and Tmall in late September.

Another significant milestone that analysts say points to the removal of payment barriers between the two Internet giants and improving the interconnectedness of different online platforms is the partnership between JD.com and Alipay.