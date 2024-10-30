﻿
JD latest to accept payment through Alipay

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-30       0
JD, the e-commerce powerhouse, has become the latest online shopping site to accept a third-party payment provider, allowing customers to pay for online purchases with Alipay.
Ti Gong

JD, the Chinese e-commerce behemoth, has become the latest online shopping site to accept a third-party payment provider, allowing customers to make online purchases using Alipay.

This is another important step to remove payment barriers across online enterprises, following the integration of Tencent's WeChat Pay with Taobao and Tmall in late September.

Another significant milestone that analysts say points to the removal of payment barriers between the two Internet giants and improving the interconnectedness of different online platforms is the partnership between JD.com and Alipay.

Ti Gong

Previously, shoppers could only pay for purchases on JD's online marketplace using Tencent's WeChat Pay, JD Pay, or UnionPay.

In 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology urged digital service providers to remove obstacles that had long divided the ecosystems of the country's largest technological enterprises.

The order was seen as a way to maintain market order while ensuring the industry's healthy development.

Alipay stated that it will continue to explore connectivity and enhance collaboration with other platforms to generate more value for merchants and consumers.

JD said that adding Alipay payments to its online shopping site not only gives consumers more payment options but also helps businesses save money and optimize user experience while increasing industry value.

According to industry observers, apart from improving consumers' buying experiences, increased connectivity amongst online service providers opens up new opportunities for payment technology innovation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
