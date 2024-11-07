Silver economy draws great attention at CIIE

With China's aging population growing, the demand for relevant products is on a rapid rise, which makes "silver economy" part of the ongoing China International Import Expo where innovative age-friendly products are exhibited.

Panasonic built a special senior-friendly space at the CIIE to showcase a variety of smart household appliances designed for seniors with limited mobility.

"Japan was the first country in the world to enter an aging society and is also one of the countries with the highest degree of aging," said Tetsuro Homma, executive vice president of Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

"Aging has brought profound changes to Japan, and now China is also experiencing this gradual change. Studying the problems and countermeasures of aging in Japan can be of great significance for China and the whole world," said Homma.