Silver economy draws great attention at CIIE

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  08:59 UTC+8, 2024-11-08       0
Companies are showcasing a variety of products to make day-to-day life easier for seniors with mobility problems including special bathroom equipment, shower beds and grab bars.
Silver economy draws great attention at CIIE
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Many elderly-friendly exhibition zones have been set up at the CIIE this year.

With China's aging population growing, the demand for relevant products is on a rapid rise, which makes "silver economy" part of the ongoing China International Import Expo where innovative age-friendly products are exhibited.

Panasonic built a special senior-friendly space at the CIIE to showcase a variety of smart household appliances designed for seniors with limited mobility.

"Japan was the first country in the world to enter an aging society and is also one of the countries with the highest degree of aging," said Tetsuro Homma, executive vice president of Panasonic Holdings Corporation.

"Aging has brought profound changes to Japan, and now China is also experiencing this gradual change. Studying the problems and countermeasures of aging in Japan can be of great significance for China and the whole world," said Homma.

Silver economy draws great attention at CIIE
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

An armrest stand on display at the Panasonic booth.

Sweden-based Arjo is showcasing an electric push bed that is specially designed for disabled seniors to take a shower. The person can be fixed to the bed and shower their whole body by adjusting the bed position without moving their body.

IKEA has built an elderly-friendly home model, displaying bedside sensor lights, bathroom grab bars, non-slip mats, bath stools, and other designs that can bring more comfort, safety, and convenience to seniors.

In the consumer goods area and medical equipment sections, there are many other products for the elderly. These include health-care products to prevent joint injuries and smart sleep systems to improve sleep quality.

The cumulative turnover of elderly rehabilitation and auxiliary products at the first six CIIEs reached US$348 million.

Silver economy draws great attention at CIIE
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

Panasonic's special bathroom equipment for seniors in wheelchairs includes a narrower sink, an adjustable mirror and a lower section that provides easier access for those in wheelchairs.

China International Import Expo
CIIE
Panasonic
Special Reports
