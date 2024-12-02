Web3: the emergence of the next phase of the Internet

A Chinese-born entrepreneur paid US$6.2 million for the artwork "Comedian." He reportedly paid with cryptocurrency, pointing to a wider trend: the emergence of Web3.

Blockchain technology, once considered a niche breakthrough, is now regarded as a transformative force capable of revolutionizing industries. Chinese-born entrepreneur Justin Sun paid US$6.2 million for Maurizio Cattelan's controversial artwork "Comedian," which depicts a banana taped to a wall, during a recent Sotheby's auction. He reportedly paid using cryptocurrency, which was validated and logged on the blockchain. This move highlights a larger trend: the rise of Web3, the next phase of the Internet. In contrast to Web2, where centralized platforms manage user data and algorithms, Web3 proposes a decentralized, user-governed world.

It has the potential to reshape power dynamics across industries by allowing individuals to control their digital identities and assets, resulting in a "value network" that could fundamentally disrupt traditional business models. Web3 has huge ramifications for the creator economy. In the current Web2 model, platforms such as YouTube dominate revenue streams, earning a disproportionate percentage of income while creators receive a small fraction. Sun Xiaohan, a partner at Shanghai Hongguan Asset Management, believes that the Web3 approach might benefit creators by allowing them to retain a larger percentage of the value generated by their work. In 2021, Web3 platform OpenSea paid US$3.9 billion to 22,400 creators, with each earning an average of US$174,000. Sun said that the average YouTube channel received only US$2.47. This extreme gap in revenue distribution underlines the flaws of Web2's centralized, monopolistic strategy, which frequently fails to compensate authors equitably. Web3 seeks to address these concerns by dispersing value directly to producers, removing intermediaries and creating a more fair economy. Web3 has the potential to revolutionize existing financial markets by tokenizing real-world assets (RWAs), in addition to the creator economy. Web3 creates totally new financial markets by transforming physical assets into digital tokens, opening up new potential for liquidity, transparency, and efficiency. This breakthrough has the potential to change the global financial landscape by eliminating inefficiencies and releasing previously illiquid capital. Wu Xiaochuan, CTO of Hong Kong Digital Asset EX Limited, sees rapid expansion in the RWA market. "Tokenization has the potential to revolutionize asset management and increase market liquidity," he said. Hong Kong, a global fintech hotspot, is developing regulatory frameworks to allow virtual and tokenized assets, paving the way for decentralized finance (DeFi). Shanghai is rapidly becoming a prominent blockchain hub, with over 100 application scenarios being explored. Shanghai's Tree-Graph Blockchain Research Institute collaborated with China Telecom to develop a Blockchain SIM card (BSIM) that provides secure access to Web3 and the Metaverse. This alliance advances blockchain adoption and showcases its rapid incorporation into mainstream industry.