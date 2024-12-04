﻿
Chinese associations urge caution in buying US chips over semiconductor export control

Xinhua
  09:01 UTC+8, 2024-12-04       0
Chinese industrial associations have urged domestic firms to exercise caution when purchasing US chips.
Xinhua
  09:01 UTC+8, 2024-12-04

Chinese industrial associations have voiced strong opposition to the United States' latest control measures on semiconductor export and urged domestic firms to exercise caution when purchasing US chips.

The China Semiconductor Industry Association (CSIA), the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), the Internet Society of China (ISC) and the China Association of Communication Enterprises (CACE) on Tuesday released statements respectively, saying that they firmly oppose the US abuse of export control measures.

The US arbitrary control measures against China have caused disruptions in the supply chain and increased operating costs for American companies, affecting the stable supply of US chips and making them no longer secure and reliable, the CSIA said.

"As a result, related Chinese industries have to exercise caution when procuring chips from the United States," the CSIA added.

The CAAM shared the CISA's concern and call, adding that the trust and confidence in procuring chip products from American companies are being shaken in the Chinese automotive industry.

The CAAM said it welcomes global chip companies to strengthen their collaboration with Chinese automotive and chip enterprises in various aspects, invest in China, engage in joint research and development, and share development opportunities.

The CACE urged the government to conduct investigations into the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure and to implement robust measures to ensure the secure and stable operation of such infrastructure.

To ensure the security, stability, and sustainable development of China's Internet industry, the ISC called on domestic enterprises to expand cooperation with chip companies from other countries and regions, and actively utilize chips produced by both domestic and foreign firms in China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
