OpenAI reveals new video generator Sora Turbo

OpenAI on Monday revealed Sora Turbo, its new video generator version.

Subscribers to OpenAI's ChatGPT Pro and Plus plans will get access to the new version, which can generate clips between 5 seconds and 20 seconds in length in a range of different aspect ratios and resolutions, the company said.

According to the company, 480p videos generated with Sora cost 20 to 150 credits, 720p videos cost 30 to 540 credits, and 1080p videos cost 100 to 2,000 credits.

ChatGPT Plus plans include 1,000 credits for up to 50 priority videos at 720p and 5 seconds, while Pro plans include 10,000 credits for up to 500 priority videos at 1080p and 20 seconds.

Pro also includes unlimited low-priority videos without watermarks. According to the company, Sora videos are watermarked by default.

"It's not perfect, but it's already at the point where we think it's going to be really useful for augmenting human creativity," said Will Peebles, a member of OpenAI's technical staff and a research lead on Sora. "We can't wait to see what the world is going to make with Sora."

The new Sora won't be available in Europe right now. "There are some other countries that we're not able to operate in," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during the livestream.

OpenAI noted that accessing Sora outside the regions listed may result in an account ban or suspension.

Other tech companies including Meta and Microsoft have also been forced to push back AI product releases in the EU due to the strict data privacy regulations.