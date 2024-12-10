﻿
Biz / Tech

OpenAI reveals new video generator Sora Turbo

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-10       0
OpenAI on Monday revealed Sora Turbo, its new video generator version.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2024-12-10       0

OpenAI on Monday revealed Sora Turbo, its new video generator version.

Subscribers to OpenAI's ChatGPT Pro and Plus plans will get access to the new version, which can generate clips between 5 seconds and 20 seconds in length in a range of different aspect ratios and resolutions, the company said.

According to the company, 480p videos generated with Sora cost 20 to 150 credits, 720p videos cost 30 to 540 credits, and 1080p videos cost 100 to 2,000 credits.

ChatGPT Plus plans include 1,000 credits for up to 50 priority videos at 720p and 5 seconds, while Pro plans include 10,000 credits for up to 500 priority videos at 1080p and 20 seconds.

Pro also includes unlimited low-priority videos without watermarks. According to the company, Sora videos are watermarked by default.

"It's not perfect, but it's already at the point where we think it's going to be really useful for augmenting human creativity," said Will Peebles, a member of OpenAI's technical staff and a research lead on Sora. "We can't wait to see what the world is going to make with Sora."

The new Sora won't be available in Europe right now. "There are some other countries that we're not able to operate in," OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during the livestream.

OpenAI noted that accessing Sora outside the regions listed may result in an account ban or suspension.

Other tech companies including Meta and Microsoft have also been forced to push back AI product releases in the EU due to the strict data privacy regulations.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Microsoft
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     