Rolls-Royce appoints new China region president

Troy Wang has succeeded Julian MacCormac as British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce's regional director in China, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

Wang will be responsible for the region's market positioning, government relations, corporate governance and sustainable growth.

He will continue to serve as senior vice president of the company's civil aviation department, chairman of Rolls-Royce (China) Investment Co Ltd, and vice chairman of Beijing Aero Engine Services Co Limited (BAESL), a joint venture between Air China and Rolls-Royce.

China is Rolls-Royce's third-largest market, and it has been in the Chinese market for 60 years.

Wang said he was confident about the future development of the Chinese civil aviation market.