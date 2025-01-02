Biz / Tech

Rolls-Royce appoints new China region president

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:13 UTC+8, 2025-01-02       0
Troy Wang succeeds Julian MacCormac at the aero-engine maker's China branch, responsible for market positioning, government relations, corporate governance and sustainable growth.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:13 UTC+8, 2025-01-02       0
Rolls-Royce appoints new China region president
Ti Gong

Troy Wang, new president of Rolls-Royce's China branch.

Troy Wang has succeeded Julian MacCormac as British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce's regional director in China, according to an official announcement on Thursday.

Wang will be responsible for the region's market positioning, government relations, corporate governance and sustainable growth.

He will continue to serve as senior vice president of the company's civil aviation department, chairman of Rolls-Royce (China) Investment Co Ltd, and vice chairman of Beijing Aero Engine Services Co Limited (BAESL), a joint venture between Air China and Rolls-Royce.

China is Rolls-Royce's third-largest market, and it has been in the Chinese market for 60 years.

Wang said he was confident about the future development of the Chinese civil aviation market.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Rolls-Royce
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     