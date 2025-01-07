﻿
HDMI Forum launches version 2.2 HDMI specification at CES 2025

The HDMI Forum announced Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 a major upgrade to the ubiquitous digital connection standard used in televisions, gaming consoles, and computers worldwide.

According to the non-profit corporation, the new HDMI 2.2 specification, which doubles the bandwidth of its predecessor to 96 gigabits per second, will launch in the first half of 2025.

The HDMI Forum comprises the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics, personal computers, mobile devices, cables and components, including all major Chinese manufacturers.

The enhanced bandwidth will enable support for higher resolutions and refresh rates, including 4K resolution at 480Hz, 8K at 240Hz, and even 12K at 120Hz, making it particularly beneficial for gaming and virtual reality applications. The specification also solves the persistent issue of audio-video synchronization in complex home theater setups.

"The HDMI Forum's continuing mission is to develop specifications to meet the growing demand for high-performance capabilities and features of the HDMI ecosystems," said Chandlee Harrell, president of the HDMI Forum.

The HDMI Forum's market data indicated strong industry adoption, with over 900 million HDMI-enabled products shipped in 2024 alone. Since its inception, nearly 14 billion HDMI-enabled devices have been distributed globally.

The specification's improvements extend beyond gaming and entertainment. The increased bandwidth will benefit commercial applications such as digital signage, medical imaging, and machine vision. It also provides enhanced support for emerging technologies like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), mixed reality (MR), and spatial reality displays.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
