Chinese scientists make progress in lithium metal battery research

A Chinese research team has successfully constructed an ideal solid electrolyte interphase on the surface of lithium metal anodes, with their findings published in the academic journal Nature.

This interphase features high electronic insulation, high ionic conductivity, and high chemical stability, thereby enhancing the performance and safety of lithium metal batteries, according to Yan Keyou with South China University of Technology, leader of the research.

The achievement is expected to provide new key technologies for the development and manufacturing of next-generation high-performance lithium batteries. It could be used to foster advancements in fields such as new energy vehicles and photovoltaic-storage integration.

Lithium metal batteries are considered one of the most promising candidates for next-generation batteries, with the potential to double the energy density of existing lithium-ion batteries. However, current commercial electrolytes fail to form a stable solid electrolyte interphase on the surface of lithium metal anodes, which is incompatible with lithium metal batteries.

The team used monoclinic m-Li2ZrF6 nanoparticles as additives to successfully construct a solid electrolyte interphase with excellent electrochemical properties on the surface of lithium metal anodes. This enables lithium metal batteries maintain 80 percent of their capacity after 3,000 cycles at a 2C charging rate, achieving the highest level in the same category.

The synthesis process of m-Li2ZrF6 nanoparticles is simple and scalable, providing a solution for the widespread application of lithium metal batteries.

