Apple report Q1 results with revenue increase

Apple on Thursday announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended December 28, 2024, with quarterly revenue of US$124.3 billion, up 4 percent year over year, and quarterly diluted earnings per share of US$2.40, up 10 percent year over year.

Its net income for the quarter increased to US$36.33 billion from US$33.92 billion a year ago.

The company's iPhone, Mac, Wearables and Services revenue amounted to US$124.3 billion compared with US$119.58 billion a year ago.

Sales of iPhone amounted to US$69.14 billion, down from US$69.70 billion a year ago.

Its Mac sales increased to US$8.99 billion from US$7.78 billion a year ago.

Its sales of Wearables, Home and Accessories products decreased to US$11.75 billion from US$11.95 billion a year ago.

The services' income reached US$26.34 billion, compared to US$23.12 billion the previous year.

The iPad sales increased to US$8.09 billion from US$7.02 billion a year ago.

"Today Apple is reporting our best quarter ever," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

"We were thrilled to bring customers our best-ever lineup of products and services during the holiday season," he added.