Beijing reports 12 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Saturday, according to local authorities.

Beijing reported 12 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections during the first 15 hours of Saturday, according to local authorities.

Liu Xiaofeng, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control center, said at a press briefing that the cases were distributed across four districts of Beijing, with seven in Fengtai, two in Haidian, two in Changping, and one in Chaoyang.

All the new cases were among those quarantined for observation and have been sent to designated hospitals for treatment, Liu added.