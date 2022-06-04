News / Metro

Sweet experience for expats at downtown mall

Expatriates were invited to spend the Dragon Boat Festival at the reopened Global Harbor mall in Putuo District on Friday.
Ti Gong

Expatriates try their hands at making zongzi dumplings at Global Harbor mall.

Expatriates were invited to spend the Dragon Boat Festival at the reopened Global Harbor mall in Putuo District on Friday.

They learnt to make traditional festive treats such as zongzi, a pyramid-shaped dumpling made of glutinous rice wrapped in bamboo, reeds or other leaves, as well as experience the revitalized business vibe.

The expats and Ding Zuohong, the president of Yuexing Group which is the owner of the mall, then presented the zongzi dumplings to mall customers.

The foreign guests were also invited to taste yellow wine and watch traditional performances. It is the first traditional Chinese festival after the city lifted the two-month-long lockdown and allowed citizens to resume normal work from Wednesday.

The largest shopping complex in downtown initially reopened on May 26 after the COVID-19 resurgence brought the city to a standstill.

The Dragon Boat Festival event aims to showcase the city's spirit to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic fearlessly, as well as the city's confidence to revitalize its economy and business, said an official of the mall.

Ti Gong

Visitors taste zongzi and enjoy traditional performances at an outdoor terrace of the mall.

Ti Gong

Children play on the reopened outdoor terrace of the mall.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Follow Us

