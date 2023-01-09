Community medical centers ramp up COVID-related treatment

The neighborhood clinics have increased efforts to treat patients amid recent surging COVID-related illness. Here is a list of services now available at community medical centers.

Community medical centers in local neighborhoods and subdistricts have been beefing up efforts to offer medical care for fever patients to tackle the recent surging COVID-related illness.



Since community medical centers were expanded to include fever clinics in mid-December, they have been handling around 50 percent of total fever patients, city health authorities said.

Medical experts have been calling for early treatment and intervention for the vulnerable and high-risk group so that ICU wards and medical resources are saved for those in critical conditions.

Standardized prevention and treatment protocols are essential as all tiers of medical institutions are mobilized to tackle the pandemic.

Local health authorities have been calling on community health-care centers to expand as much as possible their treatment capabilities.

Ti Gong

Medical services currently being offered at community hospitals:

Oxygen treatment is covered at every one of the 335 community medical service centers in the city.

Intravenous injection service is available at 95 percent of community medical service centers.

Antiviral drugs have been prescribed to suitable patients under the guidance of city-level medical experts with over 15,000 subscriptions to date.

Over 60 percent of community medical service centers are equipped with inhalation therapy, with 713 inhalation facilities and 2,000 instances of service offered.

Ti Gong

Treatment and monitoring facilities:

More Fingertip Pulse Oximeters will be allocated to neighborhood health-care service stations in addition to at least 20 oximeters currently available at each station.

